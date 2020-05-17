Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $175.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.44. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $192.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

