Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 1,100 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

NYSE:REG opened at $36.81 on Friday. Regency Centers Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.05.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.50%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

