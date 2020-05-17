Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 1,200 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,377,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,651,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,800,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 406,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,530,000 after acquiring an additional 154,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 183.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 210,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 136,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on COR. ValuEngine raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

In other news, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,620,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total value of $310,365,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John David Thompson sold 333 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $40,239.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,660,918 shares of company stock valued at $314,741,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $120.51 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $126.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.