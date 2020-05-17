Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 276 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,245.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,326.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.