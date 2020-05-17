Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 4,214 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Also, Director Craig R. Callen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

OHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.