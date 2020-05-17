Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 4,900 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 81,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. RMR Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 67.6% in the first quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,008.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,413,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,675 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded VICI Properties from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,225.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,011.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,325 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 69.43 and a quick ratio of 69.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34. VICI Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.12.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

