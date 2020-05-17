Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 5,700 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $178,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIW. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $31.52 on Friday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

