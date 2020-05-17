Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 900 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $40.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.31.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $100.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

