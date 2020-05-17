Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

Shares of AEP opened at $78.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.08.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,067 shares of company stock worth $12,434,814 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

