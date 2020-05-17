Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in AES were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AES by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in AES by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AES by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in AES by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 160,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in AES by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 291,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

In related news, SVP Lisa Krueger bought 3,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,560.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Morse, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 39,293 shares of company stock valued at $442,461. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. AES Corp has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.