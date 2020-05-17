Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Fortress Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.76). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FBIO. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $206.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.05.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 109.09% and a negative return on equity of 81.02%. The business had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

