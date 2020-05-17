Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $937.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,245.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1,326.15. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

