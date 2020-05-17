Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,822 Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 302.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.79. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $166.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

LANC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

