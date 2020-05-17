Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $75.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average is $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $112.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.14 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

