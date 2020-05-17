Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 402 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 29,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 203.4% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $183.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.44. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

