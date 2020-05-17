FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Issued By Capital One Financial

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Exterran in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.92) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.48).

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Exterran to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

NYSE EXTN opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $160.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.30. Exterran has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $210.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%.

In other Exterran news, Director Christopher T. Seaver bought 15,599 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $77,683.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,286.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc bought 295,896 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $1,446,931.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,650,436 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,709. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,124,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 84,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Exterran by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 121,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exterran by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 131,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exterran by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exterran during the fourth quarter valued at $2,198,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

