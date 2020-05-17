FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

GO opened at $37.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.88. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $60,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 65,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $2,394,656.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,520.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,600,650 shares of company stock worth $577,718,656 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 68.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 24.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

