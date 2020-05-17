FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ciena Co. Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ciena in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.32. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

CIEN opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13. Ciena has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $164,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,645. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,625,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,522,000 after acquiring an additional 221,467 shares during the period. Bronson Point Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 116.7% in the first quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 646.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 720.0% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

