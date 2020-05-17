FY2020 EPS Estimates for European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE) Raised by Analyst

European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of European Commercial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.77. The business had revenue of C$25.26 million for the quarter.

