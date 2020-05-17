FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) Reduced by Analyst

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Hallador Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hallador Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $62.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HNRG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 19,964 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.