FY2020 EPS Estimates for High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Cut by Analyst

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of High Liner Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.32.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of TSE HLF opened at C$6.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.31 million and a P/E ratio of 21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.58. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of C$5.19 and a 1-year high of C$12.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.86.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$292.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.84 million.

In other news, Director Robert Pace acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.25 per share, with a total value of C$79,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,750.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.77%.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

