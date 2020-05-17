FY2020 EPS Estimates for I-Mab Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARQT)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for I-Mab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.94) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.89). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.23).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $25.56 on Friday. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03.

