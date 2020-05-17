FY2020 EPS Estimates for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.11) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.21). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S had a negative return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $4.81 on Friday. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.95.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

