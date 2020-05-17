FY2020 EPS Estimates for Yellow Pages Ltd (TSE:Y) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Yellow Pages Ltd (TSE:Y) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Yellow Pages in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$93.51 million during the quarter.

Y has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

TSE:Y opened at C$9.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98. Yellow Pages has a 12-month low of C$6.00 and a 12-month high of C$13.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company. It offers a suite of apps, Websites, and print media to suit the search preferences of Canadians. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

