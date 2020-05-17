FY2020 EPS Estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Cut by Analyst

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.89) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.28).

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZYNE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.04. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $16.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

