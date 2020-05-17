Gamehost (TSE:GH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.23

Shares of Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.23 and traded as low as $4.61. Gamehost shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 350 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29.

Gamehost (TSE:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.30 million for the quarter.

Gamehost Company Profile (TSE:GH)

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

