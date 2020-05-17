General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Investment analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Electric in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. G.Research also issued estimates for General Electric’s FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.49.

NYSE:GE opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 99.9% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

