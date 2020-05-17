Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $81.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.19.

GILD opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,773,308,000 after buying an additional 686,663 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after buying an additional 43,464,551 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after buying an additional 25,555,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,838,000 after buying an additional 870,944 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

