Global Currency Reserve (GCR) Market Cap Tops $20,502.40

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 17th. Global Currency Reserve has a market cap of $20,502.40 and $23.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Global Currency Reserve has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Global Currency Reserve coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Global Currency Reserve alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016168 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000284 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Profile

GCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,996,265 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Global Currency Reserve is gcrcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Also Receive Award Points Equal to the Cash Back Reward Redeemable Exclusively At That Merchant Redeem Award Points for Additional Discounts and Fun Activities Be Rewarded for Your Loyalty “

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Currency Reserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Currency Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Currency Reserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.