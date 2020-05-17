Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $67.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.26 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:GSL opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 200,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 148,826 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 130,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 47,088 shares during the period. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

