Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.31

Shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and traded as high as $10.17. Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 21,200 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60.

Get Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,465,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GMZ)

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. It primarily invests in "midstream" master limited partnerships that are engaged in the treatment, gathering, compression, processing, transportation, transmission, fractionation, storage, and termination of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products or coal.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.