GP Strategies Corp Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GP Strategies in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $128.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.95 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.60%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

GPX stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02. GP Strategies has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,406,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,843,000 after acquiring an additional 54,231 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,231,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after buying an additional 31,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in GP Strategies in the 4th quarter worth $3,992,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 278,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 88,090 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GP Strategies news, EVP Russell L. Becker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $32,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

