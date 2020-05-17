Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) vs. Lazard (NASDAQ:LAZ) Head-To-Head Review

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) and Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Elm Capital and Lazard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital $27.04 million 1.10 -$7.55 million $1.07 2.77 Lazard $2.67 billion 1.01 $286.50 million $3.28 7.80

Lazard has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital. Great Elm Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lazard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Great Elm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 33.8%. Lazard pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Great Elm Capital pays out 93.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lazard pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lazard has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Capital and Lazard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital -27.91% 11.05% 3.60% Lazard 9.89% 52.29% 6.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Great Elm Capital and Lazard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Lazard 3 3 2 0 1.88

Lazard has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.88%. Given Lazard’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lazard is more favorable than Great Elm Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Lazard shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Lazard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Great Elm Capital has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazard has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lazard beats Great Elm Capital on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The company's Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

