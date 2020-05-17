Green Dot Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Green Dot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Green Dot’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GDOT. Northland Securities raised shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.46.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Green Dot has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 540.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Green Dot by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $189,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,893.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $115,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

