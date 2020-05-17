GreenSky Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of GreenSky in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for GreenSky’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.70 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

GSKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point cut their price objective on GreenSky from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded GreenSky from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on GreenSky from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.30. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 19.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

