GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Price Target Cut to $3.25 by Analysts at Compass Point

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) had its price target reduced by Compass Point from $5.50 to $3.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GSKY has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised GreenSky from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered GreenSky from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GreenSky from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GreenSky from $9.50 to $3.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.61.

Shares of GreenSky stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $678.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.30.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). GreenSky had a net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The company had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in GreenSky by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

