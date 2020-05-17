Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.36

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.36 and traded as low as $19.50. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 4,978 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.59 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

