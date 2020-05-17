H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S-‘s FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

HLUYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised H. Lundbeck A/S- from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.

H. Lundbeck A/S- Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

