Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Given $10.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harrow Health an industry rank of 81 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HROW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of Harrow Health stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Harrow Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $108.11 million, a P/E ratio of -418.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.45). Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harrow Health will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Harrow Health by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Harrow Health by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

