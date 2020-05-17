Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) a €7.70 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.70 ($8.95) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SFQ. Berenberg Bank set a €7.10 ($8.26) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €6.90 ($8.02) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €4.70 ($5.47) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.27 ($7.29).

ETR:SFQ opened at €4.97 ($5.78) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. SAF-HOLLAND has a 1 year low of €3.17 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of €11.08 ($12.88). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.00. The company has a market cap of $225.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29.

SAF-HOLLAND Company Profile

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

