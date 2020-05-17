Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of HWKN opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $388.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.74. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $47.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hawkins by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 28,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Hawkins by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management increased its holdings in Hawkins by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 88,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

