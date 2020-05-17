HC Wainwright Reaffirms Hold Rating for Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVRO. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avrobio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avrobio from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avrobio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Avrobio from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of AVRO opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.49. Avrobio has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $29.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avrobio will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

