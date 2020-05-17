Head to Head Analysis: Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) and China Online Education Group (NASDAQ:COE)

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) and China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Arco Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of China Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arco Platform and China Online Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform -1.60% 9.64% 6.14% China Online Education Group -6.86% N/A -8.34%

Risk and Volatility

Arco Platform has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Online Education Group has a beta of -0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arco Platform and China Online Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform $139.21 million 10.12 -$2.39 million $0.49 104.41 China Online Education Group $213.08 million 2.30 -$15.00 million N/A N/A

Arco Platform has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Online Education Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Arco Platform and China Online Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 2 3 0 2.60 China Online Education Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arco Platform currently has a consensus price target of $54.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.85%. China Online Education Group has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Arco Platform’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than China Online Education Group.

Summary

Arco Platform beats China Online Education Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2019, it had a network consisted of 1,462 partner schools and 498,553 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers. The company's flagship courses include Classic English and Classic English Junior for the development of English communication skills. It also offers American Academy and Small Class courses; 51 Talk New Concept English course; and various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education and test preparation needs. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

