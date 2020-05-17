Head to Head Comparison: Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) versus Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Motus GI and Delcath Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 3 0 3.00 Delcath Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Motus GI presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 277.36%. Given Motus GI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Delcath Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Motus GI has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -21,575.70% -146.37% -98.09% Delcath Systems -561.96% N/A -79.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Motus GI and Delcath Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $110,000.00 277.78 -$23.09 million ($0.92) -1.15 Delcath Systems $1.58 million 0.33 -$8.88 million N/A N/A

Delcath Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Motus GI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Motus GI beats Delcath Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company is developing melphalan hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. It offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

