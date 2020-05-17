Head to Head Contrast: Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) versus Corecivic (OTCMKTS:CXW)

Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) and Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Maxus Realty Trust and Corecivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxus Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A Corecivic 8.63% 12.43% 4.47%

Risk & Volatility

Maxus Realty Trust has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corecivic has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Corecivic shares are held by institutional investors. 43.6% of Maxus Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Corecivic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Maxus Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $7.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Corecivic pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.2%. Corecivic has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Corecivic is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Maxus Realty Trust and Corecivic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxus Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Corecivic 0 0 2 0 3.00

Corecivic has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.31%. Given Corecivic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corecivic is more favorable than Maxus Realty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maxus Realty Trust and Corecivic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxus Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corecivic $1.98 billion 0.62 $188.89 million N/A N/A

Corecivic has higher revenue and earnings than Maxus Realty Trust.

Summary

Corecivic beats Maxus Realty Trust on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxus Realty Trust Company Profile

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust REIT, makes equity investments in real estate properties in the United States. The company primarily invests in multifamily housing properties. As of June 30, 2005, it operated eight apartment communities. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90 taxable income to its shareholders. The company, formerly known as Nooney Realty Trust, Inc., was founded in 1984. Maxus Realty is based in North Kansas City, Missouri.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. We are a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the nation's largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. We also believe we are the largest private owner of real estate used by U.S. government agencies. The Company has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good.

