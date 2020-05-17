Head-To-Head Contrast: United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) & Monolithic Power Systems (NYSE:MPWR)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and Monolithic Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 6.79% 5.30% 2.91% Monolithic Power Systems 18.15% 14.87% 12.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for United Microelectronics and Monolithic Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 1 3 5 0 2.44 Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 9 0 3.00

Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus target price of $207.22, suggesting a potential upside of 7.36%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Dividends

United Microelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Monolithic Power Systems pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Monolithic Power Systems pays out 79.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. United Microelectronics has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Monolithic Power Systems has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Microelectronics and Monolithic Power Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $4.93 billion 1.20 $272.65 million N/A N/A Monolithic Power Systems $627.92 million 13.75 $108.84 million $2.53 76.29

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Monolithic Power Systems.

Risk and Volatility

United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats United Microelectronics on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries. It serves fabless design companies, and integrated device manufacturers. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, Europe, and the United States. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, and resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronic manufacturing service providers in China, Taiwan, Europe, Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

