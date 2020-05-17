Head to Head Contrast: Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) versus Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH)

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) and Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Watford and Atlas Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watford $687.36 million 0.34 $62.54 million $2.00 5.82 Atlas Financial $221.77 million 0.02 -$80.01 million N/A N/A

Watford has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.0% of Watford shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Watford shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Watford and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watford 8.38% -27.55% -7.24% Atlas Financial -31.84% -812.66% -10.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Watford and Atlas Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watford 0 2 1 0 2.33 Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Watford presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 77.70%. Given Watford’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Watford is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Watford has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Watford beats Atlas Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of retail independent agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

