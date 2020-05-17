Head to Head Review: Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) versus Centurylink (OTCMKTS:CTL)

Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) and Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Centurylink shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Centurylink shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Kong Television Network and Centurylink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong Television Network N/A N/A N/A Centurylink 5.50% 10.70% 2.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hong Kong Television Network and Centurylink’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong Television Network $180.47 million 2.91 -$37.00 million N/A N/A Centurylink $22.40 billion 0.45 -$5.27 billion $1.32 7.02

Hong Kong Television Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centurylink.

Volatility and Risk

Hong Kong Television Network has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centurylink has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hong Kong Television Network and Centurylink, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong Television Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Centurylink 6 4 2 0 1.67

Centurylink has a consensus target price of $10.44, suggesting a potential upside of 12.58%. Given Centurylink’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centurylink is more favorable than Hong Kong Television Network.

Summary

Centurylink beats Hong Kong Television Network on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hong Kong Television Network

Hong Kong Television Network Limited engages in multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in multimedia production, contents distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a ‘one-stop shop' platform, including entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services. It also engages in property investment, trading, and TV programming activities; and provision of mobile television, as well as management and agency services to artistes. The company was formerly known as City Telecom (H.K.) Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Television Network Limited in January 2013. Hong Kong Television Network Limited was founded in 1992 and is based in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc. provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services. The company also provides broadband services, which allow customers to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; private line services for transmission of data between sites; wavelength services; and colocation and data center services, such as hosting, cloud, and managed solutions. In addition, it offers network management, installation and maintenance of data equipment, and building of fiber-optic broadband networks; professional services; and network security services, as well as sells equipment. Further, the company offers voice services; voice over IP services; and managed services comprising network, hosting, cloud, and information technology services, as well as leases and subleases space in its office buildings, warehouses, and other properties. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 4.8 million broadband subscribers. CenturyLink, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Monroe, Louisiana.

