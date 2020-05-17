Head-To-Head Review: Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) vs. Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR)

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of Wisdom Tree Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Wisdom Tree Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wisdom Tree Investments and Piper Sandler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wisdom Tree Investments 0.84% 11.44% 4.29% Piper Sandler Companies 8.58% 14.15% 7.77%

Dividends

Wisdom Tree Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Piper Sandler Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Wisdom Tree Investments pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Piper Sandler Companies pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wisdom Tree Investments and Piper Sandler Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wisdom Tree Investments $268.40 million 1.52 -$10.43 million $0.22 11.82 Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million 1.11 $111.71 million $7.36 7.09

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Wisdom Tree Investments. Piper Sandler Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wisdom Tree Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wisdom Tree Investments and Piper Sandler Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wisdom Tree Investments 1 2 1 0 2.00 Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Wisdom Tree Investments presently has a consensus target price of $3.06, indicating a potential upside of 17.79%. Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus target price of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.73%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Wisdom Tree Investments.

Volatility & Risk

Wisdom Tree Investments has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Wisdom Tree Investments on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity and debt financings; provides advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also provides public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, this segment offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and engages in trading activities. Further, it is involved in the merchant banking activities, which comprise equity investments in private companies, private equity funds, and other firm investments; and operates alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living areas. The company's Asset Management segment provides asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

