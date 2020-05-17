Head to Head Survey: Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) & PetroChina (OTCMKTS:PTR)

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) and Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PetroChina and Lekoil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroChina 3 4 2 0 1.89 Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A

PetroChina presently has a consensus price target of $46.12, indicating a potential upside of 40.43%. Given PetroChina’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PetroChina is more favorable than Lekoil.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of PetroChina shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

PetroChina has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lekoil has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PetroChina and Lekoil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroChina 0.80% 1.36% 0.72% Lekoil N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PetroChina and Lekoil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroChina $361.52 billion 0.17 $6.61 billion $3.59 9.15 Lekoil $48.69 million N/A -$7.92 million N/A N/A

PetroChina has higher revenue and earnings than Lekoil.

Summary

PetroChina beats Lekoil on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. The Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. The Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total length of 83,527 km, including 51,751 km of natural gas pipelines, 20,048 km of crude oil pipelines, and 11,728 km of refined product pipelines. It is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; import and export of goods and technology; and import and export agency business, as well as provision of technology promotion, professional contractor, and main contractor services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

Lekoil Company Profile

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas in Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and internationally. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the OPL 310 block located in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. It also holds a 62% interest in the OPL 325 located in the Dahomey Basin; and a 77.5% interest in the Namibia Blocks 2514B located. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Lagos, Nigeria.

